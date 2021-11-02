Carrick councillor shares frustration about his party over St Brigid’s closure

A Tipperary Fianna Fail Councillor has admitted that he is embarrassed by his party amid the ongoing fight to restore services to St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

During a visit to the County on Friday last, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would be open to sitting down with those involved in the campaign.

But Carrick Councillor Kieran Bourke says that his efforts to meet with the Taoiseach and discuss the issue have been met with silence.

Speaking on Tipp Today, he said there is vital information that he fears the Taoiseach may not be aware of.

“I’m embarrassed with the way my party has behaved in all of this because I wanted to sit down with the Taoiseach and ask him where is this supposed engineers report that closed St Brigid’s because despite huge efforts by Barry Torpey – a local guy here – with Freedom of Information they cannot find any report. They just can’t find it and you know I’m wondering does the Taoiseach know this.”