Carrick activists take protest over St Brigid’s to Minister’s home town

The Save St Brigid’s Group have upped the ante in an effort to retain services at the Carrick on Suir facility.

In recent weeks the action group have taken to slow driving from Carrick to Portlaw, home of Minister Mary Butler.

Speaking on Tipp Today, local Councillor David Dunne said that while he was delighted to see that members of the Council have secured a meeting with the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to discuss the future of the Dean Maxwell home in Roscrea, the people of Carrick are simply looking for the same courtesy.

“I was happy to see it and it was great for the people of that area – but I was looking for the same courtesy to be given to the people of Carrick on Suir and the surrounding area.”

“We have asked from day one to meet the minister and the minister has refused to meet us. Any minister will do us that we can put our case to but obviously Minister Butler would be the main person that we would like to speak to.”