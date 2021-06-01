Carer’s Support Grant to be paid this week

Over 6,000 Family Carer’s in Tipperary will receive the annual support grant this Thursday.

It has been increased to €1,850 this year and is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or someone with a disability regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

Local Family Carers Ireland manager Richie Molloy says the grant is welcome as it helps towards the many hidden costs of caring.

“In theory this particular grant was brought out to allow Carer’s take a well deserved break from caring duty. But in reality most Carer’s will tell us that they use this grant every year to pay many outstanding bills that they mightn’t have been able to cope with through their weekly payments.”

“And certainly pieces of equipment – maybe like a special needs child might have to have a special trampoline or a special buggy that would be suitable for a child – all big costs to Carer’s and this is what the grant mainly goes to.”