Cara Darmody to address Oireachtas Autism Committee

A Tipperary father and daughter will address the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Autism this afternoon.

The committee is set to resume engagements on Autism Policy with separate discussions on animal assisted therapy and the lived experiences of parents and siblings of autistic children.

Representatives from Autism Assistance Dogs and St. Joseph’s Foundation Equine Therapy Centre attended a meeting of the committee this morning.

The committee is due to hear from 12-year-old Cara Darmody and her father Mark from Ardfinnan at 1pm – Cara is sister to two autistic brothers.