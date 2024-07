Tipperary Autism campaigner Cara Darmody is back protesting outside the Dáil.

The 13 year old from Ardfinnan has vowed to demonstrate every week for better services for people with autism until the next General Election.

Last week she played football with her dad to keep herself entertained for the few hours and today she played darts.

Cara says she wants it to be a positive campaign and she’s not getting fed up of it.