Further cancellations at Tipperary University Hospital due to cyber-attack

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE is continuing to cause disruptions in Tipperary University Hospital.

As a result, all Outpatient Radiology procedures and general x-rays have been cancelled, along with General Ultrasound, Gynaecology Ultrasounds and CTs.

Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when the hospital’s systems resume.

All patients attending the hospital are being asked to bring their most recent appointment letter or any hospital documentation they may have at home.