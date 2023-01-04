The further cancellation of Outpatient Appointments at UHL for remainder of this week have been outlined.

Today the decision was made to cancel most outpatient appointments scheduled for the rest of the week, and for the hospital-wide visiting restrictions to remain in place.

Clinics going ahead this Thursday and Friday include cancer services, dialysis, paediatric outpatients, and services at the Acute Fracture Unit.

Patients affected by cancellations are being contacted directly.

Outpatient Clinics are going ahead in Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s, Croom and UMHL.