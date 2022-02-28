Call for increased services for diabetic patients in Tipperary

The urgent need for podiatry services in Tipperary and across the country to both help diabetic patients and also reduce the need for hospitalisation is being highlighted by a local TD.

In Tipperary, between 2016 and 2020, a total of 113 diabetic patients underwent lower limb amputation. During that same period a total of 363 cases of diabetic related foot ulcers were diagnosed with the patients requiring hospitalisation.

The HSE recently launched a Model of Care for the Diabetic Foot and highlighted its intention to increase the number of podiatrists via the planned HSE Chronic Disease Management Community Hubs.

However Deputy Michael Lowry says there seems to be a significant delay in the recruitment process.

“Many diabetic patients across Tipperary have been in contact with me regarding access to medical care and the lack of podiatrists and specialist services.

“The HSE are failing hundreds of diabetic patients throughout Tipperary. There is an urgent need to recruit podiatrists – insufficient specialists is leading to hospitalisations and the traumatic procedure of amputations.”

Michael Lowry says a sufficient numbers of podiatrists would prevent a lot these cases and in particular save the traumatic procedure of losing limbs.

“Because of late intervention diabetics become hospital patients.

“The statistics show that the average 14 day hospital stay for patients with this condition has a cost of €30,000 – against that the salary cost of a podiatrist is €50,000 per year.

“So it is glaringly obvious that early access to medical care would make a significant reduction in the cost of care and more importantly maintain patients quality of life.”