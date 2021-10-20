Call for GAA to focus on problem of cocaine use among players

GAA coaches need training in how to cope with young players who may have a cocaine problem, according to a Nenagh-based psychotherapist.

Joannes Berkery says she’s “not at all surprised” by comments from Limerick hurling legend and psychotherapist Ciarán Carey, who said the drug is increasingly prevalent in GAA clubs across the country.

Joannes says cocaine can lead to unpredictable and sometimes violent behaviour, and believes the GAA needs to focus more on the problem.

“With sporting people they know they’ll get the high and then they’ll come down after that – it’s almost like the sport itself. And also with alcohol there’s calories in it.

“I think you know the GAA coaches – all of those need training and need to be able to watch out for the signs. Systems need to come in place and there needs to be more vigilance of where its coming from.”