Call for capital investment to tackle trolley crisis

The Dáil has heard calls to make local injury units 24/7 in a bid to reduce overcrowding.

It comes as figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 497 people are waiting on seats or trolleys in hospitals this morning.

The worst affected is Cork University Hospital where 80 people are without a bed, while there are 76 at UHL in Limerick.

TUH in Clonmel has 22 patients on trolleys while Nenagh Hospital has 2.

Speaking in the Dáil this morning, Independent TD Michael McNamara, said a major capital investment is needed to reduce trolley numbers.