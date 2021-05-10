Cahill says consultant needs to be appointed to Nenagh Medical Assessment Unit

Staffing issues led to the closure of the Medical Assessment Unit at Nenagh Hospital for two days last week.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says this is not the first time the unit has been closed due to the lack of a full-time consultant being appointed by the HSE.

The Fianna Fail TD has been in contact with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to highlight the issues affecting what he describes as this vital facility for the town of Nenagh and North Tipperary generally.

Cahill is hoping a full-time consultant can be appointed immediately.

“I have written to Minister Donnelly urging him to have the HSE appoint a permanent consultant for the Medical Assessment Unit in Nenagh.”

“Hopefully this will be done because in the time that we’re in and the pressure that’s on the A&E it’s absolutely unforgiveable that it’s closed for any period of time but a day at a time is just not acceptable.”

“Hopefully Minister Donnelly will insist on the HSE appointing a permanent consultant immediately.”