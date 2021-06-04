Cahill: Battle to secure psychiatric beds for Tipp continues

The opening of Jigsaw in Thurles next month is only the first step in providing proper mental health services in Tipperary according to a local TD.

After being beset by delays the Jigsaw service finally looks set to open for in-person referrals at its new base in the Tipperary Technology Park next month.

However Deputy Jackie Cahill says while this will provide early intervention more is needed.

“We need psychiatric beds in our county as well – we’ve been fobbed off by the HSE saying that there’s enough beds in the south east and enough beds in the mid west region for people with mental health problems.”

“The reality is people have to travel long distances in Tipperary if they want to access a psychiatric bed. That’s just not good enough – you have to be near your family in mental health situations. You need family support so we need psychiatric beds.”