C-Saw spread their wings to Tipp Town

Creating a consistent service will be at the heart C-SAW going forward in Tipp Town.

Yesterday saw the introduction of the service in the area with the first of a now weekly coffee morning.

There were dozens of people in attendance across the morning, with people travelling from all over the county to attend.

Chair of C-SAW Tipperary Joe Leahy says they also had wide demographic there from 20 years of age to 70.

There is the potential for further growth of C-SAW in Tipperary.

But Joe says that a service like this is needed in more areas but there needs to be a consistent team behind any group.

“It certainly is needed in several places and several different areas and has to be accessible and has to stay the distance as well. One of the fears that you always have with these things is if you start them out that you will be able to continue with them.”

“You need the professionals as well who are also volunteers… to cope with demand if such demand arises.”