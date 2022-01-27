C-SAW founder calls for review of Ireland’s mental health service

A leading mental health advocate in Tipperary is calling for a complete independent review of Ireland’s mental health service.

Founder of Clonmel-based suicide awareness group C-SAW, Joe Leahy, has described as an “absolute disgrace” the findings of an investigation into South Kerry CAMHS.

46 children were found to have been significantly harmed after being prescribed inappropriate medication by a junior doctor between 2016 and 2020.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach announced a full audit of all CAMHS services.

Joe Leahy told Tipp Today that a full investigation of the entire mental health service is urgently needed.

“It needs to be root and branch and what they need to do is throw away these old ideas that they have.

“Departments are a fright for sticking to a report from A, B, C and we must go with that report. They need to forget all that and start afresh and say this is how you treat people properly. They’re all individuals, they’re all people. They all have families, they all have relations.

“But they all should have a better life ahead of them which they’re not getting from the system that’s in place.”