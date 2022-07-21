Browne: Time for secrecy is over in relation to Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

The HSE is being urged to come clean on its plans for the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel.

Local TD Martin Browne has voiced his concerns for its future in the wake of the latest disruption to services there.

Staffing has been a major issue of late at the Minor Injuries Unit in Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel.

The facility is supposed to operate from 9 to 5 on weekdays – however the service has been disrupted on three occasions since April

Local TD Martin Browne has criticised the HSE for failing to ensure the unit is open when it’s supposed to but also for the response from the Executive when he queried the situation.

The Sinn Féin Deputy was told that ‘currently some challenges are being experienced in securing medical personnel to provide medical services at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel”, and that “this is of a temporary nature and normal service provision will resume next week’.

He described this as an insulting lack of information.

Martin Browne says his concerns about the future of Cashel’s Minor Injuries Unit are growing as a result of the regular interruptions to the service, and due to the secretive attitude on the part of the HSE towards communication with the public.

He concluded by saying we need answers about the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel. “The time for secrecy is over”.