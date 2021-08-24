Browne says a united front is needed to secure vital services in Tipperary

A Tipperary TD is repeated a call to his counterparts to join forces in an effort to secure the future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea.

There are growing concerns that long term care at the facility will be discontinued from January 1st when new HIQA standards come into force with those services instead being provided in Nenagh.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne said pledges given by candidates ahead of last year’s general election have failed to materialise.

The Cashel TD says he previously sent e-mails and letters to all of Tipperary’s Oireachtas members and County Councillors in a bid to get them all working together on important issues.

“I gave examples – not just the Dean Maxwell – St Brigid’s in Carrick on Suir and the N24 in Tipperary Town and that.”

“Out of the 5 Oireachtas members and 40 Councillors I think it was 7 replies we got back. This is where I feel Tipperary as a county is being left behind.”

“There is too much ‘me, me and I, I’ going on in this county and there is no one working together to save these services.”