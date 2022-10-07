Browne: Ongoing problems with staffing at Cashel Minor Injuries Unit

A Tipperary TD says the shortage of doctors continues to be a problem for local services.

A Bill going through the Oireachtas aims to attract more doctors to Ireland by removing obstacles for people holding British Medical Degrees from available intern posts here.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne cited the situation at the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel which has had a number of closures due to there being no doctor available to staff it.

Speaking in the Dáil the Cashel TD said the exodus of Irish doctors is causing a huge problem with medical services here.

“The rate at which doctors are leaving is summed up in figures that show 402 work visas were issued by Australia to Irish doctors in the first five months of 2022.

“When you consider that the figure was 272 three years ago it becomes apparent that far from being addressed adequately the government is overseeing a rapidly worsening situation which is leaving communities and regions with a severe shortage of doctors.

“That is where the problem is being experienced and while the provisions of this Bill are welcome they do not address the fundamental problem that our doctors are leaving.”

Deputy Browne says the government is failing to tackle the problems which have left the Minor Injuries Unit in Cashel closed on a number of occasions.

“In my own constituency of Tipperary, we have a minor injuries unit in Cashel where the availability of a doctor has, for much of this year been in the lap of the gods.

“Earlier this year we had a situation in which I would get word that the unit was to close temporarily. No information was given to local representatives. And when I enquired about it, the issue stemmed from the inability to replace the doctor.

“Despite assurances that the matter would be resolved, and that Deputies would be regularly informed of any changes that may occur in the future, the unit’s hours of operation continued to be ad hoc and dependent upon the availability of the replacement doctor.”