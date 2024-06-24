Browne highlights issues with medical card process

A Tipperary TD has called on the Department of Health to use “compassion and common sense” to review the medical card process.

Deputy Martin Browne has appealed to the government to review the process involved in requiring people with lifelong conditions to re-apply their medical card.

He made this call on behalf of one of his a constituents living with a complex lifelong condition that requires ongoing access to care, surgery and treatment.

Speaking in the Dáil the Cashel Sinn Féin TD said the bureaucracy makes it harder for people to get much needed support.