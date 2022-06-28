Breast cancer research fundraiser at Dundrum House Golf Club

Having raised over €13,000 last year Dundrum House Golf Club is hosting ‘Play in Pink’ over the coming days to raise funds for breast cancer research.

People taking part in the event are being encouraged to wear pink to show their support.

As well as the golfing aspect a coffee morning will take place tomorrow morning which those not taking part in the competition can attend.

Former Hospice Nurse Anne Grace is involved in organising the event.

She says funding research is vital as nearly every family has been touched by breast cancer.

“We know how important it is that money goes into research in order to have a great prognosis and a great cure.

“A huge number of women get breast cancer but to be very positive if its diagnosed in time it is a very, very good prognosis and people go on to live a very normal and healthy life.

“But I can’t stress enough the importance of ladies going for their mammogram, doing self-examination and if they see any abnormalities at all that they go to their GP immediately.”