Borrisokane boil water notice likely to be in place for months

A UV treatment system required to lift a Boil Water Notice in north Tipperary is not expected to be operational until the fourth quarter of this year.

Irish Water says that cryptosporidium was still detected in the Borrisokane Public Water Supply during testing in recent days, and that the Boil Water Notice remains in place for over 1,700 customers.

Remedial actions are needed at the treatment plant to lift the notice, involving the installation of a UV treatment system to disinfect the water.

Irish Water says it’s working with the Council to design and procure the system “as a matter of urgency”.

However it goes on to say it’s “expected to take a number of months before the new system is fully operational, with an estimated completion date of the fourth quarter of this year.”