Boil water notice remains in place on Newport water supply

Water tankers have been put in place at a number of locations as Uisce Éireann work to restore supplies in the Newport area.

The local treatment plant is now back to full production capacity – however Uisce Éireann says due to the size of the population served by this supply, it could take until tomorrow morning Thursday 21 November for normal water supply to be fully restored to all areas, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

- Advertisement -

Customers are reminded that when supply does return they must boil the water before use.

Alternate water supplies are in place at Newport Main Street across from O’Sullivan’s Pub, in Birdhill at Matt the Trashers and at the GAA Field at Cullenagh in Ballina.