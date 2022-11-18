Boil notice still in place for Horse & Jockey public water supply

Work on the Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply is expected to start in the coming weeks.

However, Irish Water is reminding people that the Boil Water Notice issued on the 3rd of September remains in place.

This notice which was issued almost three months ago continues to impact about 650 customers in areas including Moycarkey, Curraheen, Newtown and surrounding areas.

Plans are progressing to undertake upgrades at the plant in order to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible and while there is no timeline they hope to lift it before Christmas.

A contractor has been appointed and is expected to be on site within weeks.

Irish Water is also progressing long-term plans for the Horse and Jockey supply which will involve decommissioning the raw water source and treatment plant, and connecting the scheme to the Thurles Regional Water Supply Scheme.

This significant project will safeguard the supply for the community and provide a secure service for generations.

Works are expected to commence on that plan in late 2023.

Irish Water will provide further updates along with an expected timeline for lifting of the notice.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode.