Blood donation clinics in Nenagh this week

An additional 2,000 blood donations are being sought over the next 4 weeks with people in North Tipp having an opportunity to contribute over the coming days.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has warned some blood groups have fallen to under 3 days of stock.

It’s making an urgent appeal to boost supply due to high hospital demand for blood since the June bank holiday weekend.

Clinics are taking place at Nenagh Scouts Hall from today until Thursday from 4.50pm to 8.10pm each day.

Phone 1800 222 111 for appointment.