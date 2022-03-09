Arrabawn and Tipperary Co-op link up with Samaritans

Two Tipperary based co-ops are taking part in a new partnership dealing with rural health.

It’s being rolled out today by The Samaritans in order the reach people in isolated areas.

Their free phone number will be seen on milk trucks and feed trucks throughout the country,

Among those involved are Tipperary Co-Op and Nenagh based Arrabawn.

Regional head of the Samaritans Aileen Spitere says the idea is the brainchild of farmer and founder of ‘Ag Mental Health Week’ Peter Hynes.

“The idea I suppose was in partnership with Peter who was very involved with mental health for farmers in the farm industry.

“He was saying that one of the things that’s so common in all farmyards if the milk truck coming in after the cows have been milked. He said the chances are its stopping outside the shop in most rural villages so it would be seen by a huge amount of people.”

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 day or night, 365 days a year.