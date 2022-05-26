Almost 100 patients without a bed at UHL

A quarter of all patients being cared for on trolleys in Irish hospitals today are at University Hospital Limerick.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 384 patients without a bed across the country – 94 of these are at UHL which covers North Tipperary.

This is nearly double the next most overcrowded facility with University Hospital Galway having 51 patients on trolleys.

Meanwhile there are no beds available for seven people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel with one patient on a trolley at Nenagh Hospital.