Almost 100 patients without a bed at UHL

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the HSE to take specific steps ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to avoid overcrowding.

This comes as 582 patients who have been admitted to hospital are without a bed today.

Over 16% of these are at University Hospital Limerick where front-line staff are caring for 98 patients on trolleys.

TUH in Clonmel has 3 patients without a bed today while Nenagh has one.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says members are concerned at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period.

The nursing union says all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken.