96 patients without a bed at UHL today

Anyone presenting to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick today with a less urgent condition is going to face a long wait for treatment.

Once again the Dooradoyle hospital which covers North Tipperary is the most overcrowded facility in the country with 96 patients left without a bed.

A total of 246 patients presented to the Emergency Department in Limerick yesterday.

Management at the UL Hospitals Group are asking people to consider all available healthcare options to ease pressure on the ED.

Medical teams are undertaking additional ward rounds to identify patients suitable for transfer to Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospitals.