94 patients on trolleys at UHL

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo © Pat Flynn

University Hospital Limerick accounts for almost one third of all patients being cared for on trolleys today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 94 people are without a bed at the facility which serves North Tipperary.

Nationally 308 patients who have been admitted to hospital are waiting for a bed this afternoon.

That’s followed by 24 at St. James’s Hospital and 22 at Tallaght University Hospital – both in Dublin.

Neither TUH in Clonmel or Nenagh Hospital have any patients on trolleys today.