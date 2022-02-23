88 patients without a bed at UHL

There are nearly twice as many patients without a bed today at University Hospital Limerick compared to the next most overcrowded facility.

Today’s figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 88 people being cared for on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

University Hospital Galway is next in line with 46.

Just one person who has been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel is without a bed this afternoon – the national figure is 480.