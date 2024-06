440 patients are waiting for a hospital bed today.

According to the latest count by the INMO 85 of these are at University Hospital Limerick.

University Hospital Galway is the next most overcrowded with 53 while there are 48 people on trolleys at St. Vincent’s in Dublin.

The nursing union reports 11 people being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department at TUH in Clonmel this afternoon.