The numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick are down slightly today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 73 patients without a bed at the facility which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

In all 493 people who have been admitted to Irish hospitals today are being cared for on trolleys.

8 patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department at TUH in Clonmel.