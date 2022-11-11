70 patients without a bed at UHL

University Hospital Limerick once again tops the list of patients on trolley’s nationally.

According to figures released by the INMO, UHL – which caters for patients in the Premier County – has 70 patients awaiting beds.

45 are in the ED with 25 in other areas of the hospital.

15 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are waiting in the Emergency Department until a bed is available for them.

Nationally there are 543 patients waiting for beds including 7 children.