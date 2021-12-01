66 patients without a bed at UHL today

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded facility in the country.

Today’s Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 66 people without a bed there.

45 of these are on trolleys around the Emergency Department with the other 21 being cared for in already full wards.

In all 323 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country have yet to be allocated a bed.

Neither Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel or Nenagh General have patients on trolleys today.