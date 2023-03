University Hospital Limerick once again has over 100 people without a bed today.

This week has seen consistently high levels of overcrowding at the local facility which services North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

There are currently 107 people on trolleys – 51 in the Emergency Department and 56 elsewhere in the hospital.

The next most overcrowded nationally is CUH, recording 70 without beds.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 17 on trolleys, while Nenagh has 5.