64 people admitted to UHL are without a bed today

The number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick has increased significantly today.

The Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – has 64 people being cared for in the Emergency Department or in already full wards.

This compares with 26 last Friday and once again leaves it by far the most overcrowded hospital in the country.

In all 477 people who have been admitted to hospitals nationally are without a bed today with Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel accounting for three of them.