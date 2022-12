University Hospital Limerick has a total of 59 patients without a bed today.

This is the third highest nationally behind both CUH and Letterkenny who have 65 and 64 on trolleys respectively.

Of those waiting on trolleys at the local facility which serves North Tipperary 48 are in the Emergency Department with 11 on wards.

Tipperary University Hospital in the South of the county meanwhile has 13 all in the ED, with Nenagh recording one person without a bed.