525 patients on hospital trolleys today

Nearly a quarter of the patients being cared for on trolleys at hospitals across the country today are in hospitals covering Tipperary.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations there are 525 patients without a bed today.

112 of these are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle facility – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is yet again the most overcrowded in the country with more than twice the numbers of CUH in Cork which has 50 patients on trolleys.

Tipperary University Hospital currently has 8 patients without a bed while Nenagh Hospital has 2.