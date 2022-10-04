Over 500 patients without a hospital bed today

University Hospital Limerick has the third highest number of patients on trolleys nationally today.

There are over 500 people waiting on trolleys across Irish hospitals.

Cork University Hospital has recorded the most, with 70 patients in the emergency department today without a bed, one of whom is under the age of 16.

This is followed by University Hospital Galway with 56 patients, and UHL -which serves North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick – with 53.

TUH in Clonmel has 11 patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department.