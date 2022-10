506 patients are on trolleys today in hospitals across Ireland.

According to INMO Trolley Watch figures, Cork University Hospital has the highest count, with 59 patients in the emergency department without a bed.

This is followed by UHL-which serves North Tipp, Clare, and Limerick-at 57 and Sligo University Hospital at 45.

Locally, TUH in Clonmel has 13 patients in the emergency department on trolleys.