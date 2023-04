University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipp, is the most overcrowded hospital facility with 81 patients waiting for a bed today.

501 people – including 13 children – are on trolleys in hospitals around the country according to the INMO.

Of these figures, 359 are in emergency departments, while 142 are in wards.

In Tipperary, two patients are on trolleys in the emergency department at Clonmel’s TUH, while one patient is without a bed at Nenagh General Hospital.