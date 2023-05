The two main hospitals serving Tipperary account for more than 20% of the patients waiting for a bed today.

According to the INMO 502 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are being cared for on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – is once again the worst affected facility, with 89 patients on trolleys.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 18 people on trolleys this afternoon.