There remains significant overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick today, according to the INMO.

Of the 270 people on hospital trolleys today, UHL is the worst affected with 51 people waiting for a proper bed this afternoon.

Cork University Hospital is the next most overcrowded with 36 people on trolleys, while Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has three.

When it comes to Covid-19, there are 67 people in Irish hospitals with the disease including 23 in ICUs.