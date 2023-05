UHL, which serves North Tipp, is once again the most affected by overcrowding, with 87 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 43 at University Hospital Galway and 40 at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin, according to INMO figures.

19 people are waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department of Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, while Nenagh General has no one waiting.