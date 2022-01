Nearly 80 patients are without a bed today at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary.

They’re among a total of 471 across the country according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Their “Trolley Watch” figures show 65 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department or in already full wards.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 14 patients on trolleys around the ED.