45 patients are being treated on trolleys at UHL today

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary account for nearly 20% of patients without a bed today.

291 people who have been admitted to hospital are being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department or in already full wards.

45 of these are at University Hospital Limerick. Once again the Dooradoyle facility – which caters for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – is the most overcrowded in the country.

Frontline staff at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are caring for 11 patients on trolleys today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.