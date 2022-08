Overcrowding continues to be an issue for hospitals providing emergency care for Tipperary.

According to Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 10 people on trolleys today.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare – has the highest trolley count with 69 people without a bed.

Nationally, there are 431 patients without a bed at hospitals across Ireland today.