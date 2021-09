University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

431 patients who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are without a bed today making it the second busiest day this month.

61 of these are in UHL which caters for patients from North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

At Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel there are 4 patients being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department.