Over 400 patients on trolleys

Overcrowding remains an issue at hospitals serving Tipperary this afternoon.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 425 patients without a bed at hospitals across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides emergency care for North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick – is the busiest in the country. The Dooradoyle hospital does not have beds for 53 people who have been admitted.

Things are relatively quiet at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where just one patient is waiting for a bed – they are currently being cared for on a trolley in the Emergency Department.