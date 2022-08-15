Over 400 hospital patients without a bed today

Frontline staff at University Hospital Limerick are today caring for 71 patients on trolleys.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the Dooradoyle hospital – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – is the most overcrowded in the country.

Seven patients who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today.

In all the nursing union is reporting 434 people in a similar situation at hospitals across the country.