35 patients without a bed at UHL

University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded medical facility in the country.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 35 patients being cared for on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital.

29 of these are in the Emergency Department while another 6 are in already full wards at the centre which caters for North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Meanwhile 9 patients who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed today.

In all there are 215 patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.